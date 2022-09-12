Atiku is a political tourist, not Tinubu’s match — Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice-Presidential Candidate, has described Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, as a political tourist who comes to the country only when there is an election and returns to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to relax thereafter.

The former governor of Borno State said if excellent track record of service delivery, qualitative leadership and capacity for grooming competent administrators are criteria, Atiku is not of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s station.

He spoke in Abuja when a support group, ‘APC National Integrity Movement’, visited him.

“Atiku Abubakar is like a father to me and I hold him in high esteem. But he is a political tourist who is only in this country every electoral circle and we are going to retire him back to Dubai to go and relax. In every situation, for people to see your worth, they need to see your output at home. I am from the Northeast; he is from the Northeast.

“Atiku cannot point to three projects that he brought to the Northeast or to Northern Nigeria for the eight years that he served as the vice president. He cannot show us three people that he has mentored.

“Is he even on good terms with past governors of Adamawa state? Admiral Nyako is with us. James Ngilari is with us. Asiwaju can boast of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, he can boast of Babatunde Raji Fashola, he can boast Lai Mohammed, Rauf Aregbesola, Kayode Fayemi, Femi Gbajabiamila, Abiodun Faleke, Joe Igbokwe, Ben Akabuaze. I can boast of Babagana Zulum, Senator Abubakar Kyari, Mohammed Ali Ndume, Betara Aliyu and Tahir Mongunu, Zanaib Gimba,” he said.