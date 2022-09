Ondo Governor endorses Tinubu amidst worry by Christians over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has stated that like millions of Christians in the country, he is also worried about the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of his party, the All Progressives Congress.

Okay.ng understands that the governor spoke on Sunday at the 40th Holy Ghost Convention Dinner of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, Agbawo, Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

“I discussed with Bishop Francis Wale Oke that presidency must come to the South. Take it or leave it, it is the minimum we can get. It must come to the South. The North cannot produce President for eight years and still want to retain it for another eight years. It is not going to work. “That is why under the Southern Governors’ Forum, where, luckily, God made me the chairman, kept hammering on that. It must come to the South. And when it also got to our party in APC, we fought that it must come to the South. “Luckily, it did not only come to South, it came to the South West. Now, where do we stand? I understand our feelings because I’m one of you. I am a Christian. All of us here are worried. What will be our gain, and that, why is my party, the APC throwing up a Muslim/Muslim ticket?” he said, according to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde.

APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, had selected former governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, as his running mate. His decision to run alongside a Muslim like himself was met with stark criticisms from the Christian Association of Nigeria and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria led by Oke.

Akeredolu said the struggle for the President of Nigeria to come from the Southern part of the country in 2023 should not be in vain.

The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, said the North cannot retain power after spending eight years in office.

“It has been a real issue for all of us. Even members of the party, it has been an issue for us. We have debated it, fought it and we have done so many things about it. I have always said to people, my fight was for Southern President,” he said.

The governor pleaded with Christians to look beyond religion and focus on the competency of Tinubu and Shettima.