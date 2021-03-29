Atiku hails Tinubu at 69

Former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has praised the National leader of the All Progress Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu on his 69th Birthday.

Atiku in a tweet on Monday revealed his role with Bola Tinubu, in restoring and promoting democracy in Nigeria as he celebrates the former Lagos governor.

Atiku said he and Tinubu have come a long way in the push to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and I have come a long way in the common mission to restore and promote democracy in Nigeria.

“On this special occasion of your birthday, I pray to the Almighty Allah to grant you long life and more vigour to keep the march on in the quest for good governance and a better life for our people. Congratulations, dear friend and brother.”