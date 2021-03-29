Ex-NFF technical director, Kashimawo Laloko dies aged 76

Former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Kashimawo Laloko, has died.

He passed away at 76 on Sunday morning after a brief illness.

Laloko was known for being the arrowhead of Pepsi Football Academy which raised many football talents in Nigeria.

Among those discovered by the Academy include Mikel Obi, Osaze Odemwingie, Soga Sambo, Elderson Echejile, Joseph Akpala and Yinka Adedeji.

At some point he was the national team coach for The Gambia.

Laloko will be interred at his Gbonagun residence in Abeokuta at on Monday, March 29,2021.