Atiku hails Peter Obi at 61

Adamu Abubakar Posted Adamu Abubakar July 19, 2022
1 Min Read
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar
Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar
Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has hailed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saluted the former Anambra governor on Tuesday, with a post on his Twitter handle.

Both men ran for the presidency in 2019 on the PDP platform, with Atiku as the presidential candidate and Obi his running mate.

They lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

