Atiku hails Peter Obi at 61

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has hailed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saluted the former Anambra governor on Tuesday, with a post on his Twitter handle.

On behalf of my family, I wish my good friend, presidential candidate of the LP, and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, a memorable 61st birthday celebration. I wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA pic.twitter.com/v8n2DKDYkF — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) July 19, 2022

Both men ran for the presidency in 2019 on the PDP platform, with Atiku as the presidential candidate and Obi his running mate.

They lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari of the ruling All Progressives Congress.