Atiku condemns attack on Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, has condemned the attack on Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator representing Anambra south senatorial district.

Okay.ng reports that gunmen opened fire on the convoy of Ifeanyi Ubah at Enugwukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State on Sunday.

Reacting to the incident, Atiku via his Twitter handle extended his sympathy to Ubah and condoled others killed in the attack.

“The attack on the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah stands condemned. My condolences go to the families of those injured and killed in the attack,“ he tweeted.

“I share my sympathy with the Distinguished Senator. May the souls of the departed Rest In Peace. We’ve got work to do to ensure that safety and security returns to our dear country.”