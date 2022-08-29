EducationTop stories

ASUU extends six-month-old strike after meeting with FG ended in deadlock again

Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on Monday extended its six-month-old strike, following a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the striking varsity teachers at the University of Abuja.

Okay.ng was however not able to find out how long the Union extended the strike.

It can be recalled that the Trade Union embarked on the strike on February 14th, 2022. It had then declared a four-week warning strike. But after a month, the lecturers extended it by eight weeks, saying the government needs more time to look at its demands.

Following the Federal Government and lecturers’ inability to reach a resolution, the union on May 9 further extended the strike by 12 weeks.

The university teachers are seeking improved welfare, the revitalisation of public universities, and academic autonomy among others. Several meetings between government representatives and ASUU have ended in deadlock. One such was held about two weeks ago with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

