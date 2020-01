Arsenal kicked off the new year with a perfect victory over Manchester United at the

Arsenal kicked off the new year with a perfect victory over Manchester United at the

Arsenal kicked off the new year with a perfect victory over Manchester United at the Emirate s Stadium .

into his path to slam home

into his path to slam home

Nicolas Pepe netted the first goal of the match after Mesut Ozil’s low cross

Nicolas Pepe netted the first goal of the match after Mesut Ozil’s low cross

Nicolas Pepe netted the first goal of the match after Mesut Ozil’s low cross was diverted into his path to slam home .