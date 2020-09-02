Armed men invade MKO Abiola’s house in Lagos

The house of late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos was invaded by gunmen on Wednesday.

According to the family in a statement, the armed men ransacked the house and carted away with some items during the operation.

The statement read, “In the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, 2nd September, armed men invaded and ransacked the residence of Chief MKO Abiola in Ikeja, Lagos.

“The hoodlums subjected the family to extreme emotional torture and harassment and stole cash and other valuable items belonging to the family.

“The police have since been informed. The crime is being investigated. We are consoled by the fact that no life was lost in this unfortunate and frightening incident.

“We give glory to Almighty Allah and we thank friends and family members across the world who have called and sent messages of support and solidarity.”