Buhari approves November 1 as National Youth Day

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared November 1st as National Youth Day.

This was disclosed in a tweet by Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, via his Twitter handle.

“Today, President Buhari in Council approved November 1st every year as the National Youth Day to celebrate, draw attention to and find solutions to the issues that affect the Youth.

“Mr. President has again demonstrated his commitment to supporting youth focused policies,” the tweet read.