Ekiti APC faction ‘suspends’ Governor Fayemi over anti-party activities

The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has suspended Governor Kayode Fayemi over anti-party activities.

This was announced in a statement issued by the party on Friday.

The statement said: “Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the Executive Governor of Ekiti State is hereby suspended from the Party in view of his numerous anti-Party activities especially his role in the recent concluded governorship election in Edo State which is contrary to the provisions of Article 21 (A) (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“For five days prior to the Edo elections, Gov Fayemi hosted PDP big wig Mr. Femi Fani- Kayode in the government house in Ado Ekiti in the run-up to the Edo elections. It was here they perfected the coup against our party in Edo State.

“This is the same Fani-Kayode who daily abuses President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the APC as a party as well a vital section of our country. We have evidence of that meeting.”

Ekiti APC SEC claimed that Fani-Kayode specifically said he has gone on his tour as part of an effort between him and Fayemi to build a cross-party alliance and few hours after leaving Ekiti he fired a shot at APC national leader Bola Tinubu.

The party also accused Fayemi of supporting the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate to defeat the APC candidate in the gubernatorial election in Oyo State.

“A second tranche of money he sent to Gov Makinde in the election was intercepted by soldiers,” Ekiti APC SEC claimed that “The courier Mr Ayo Adegbite, his Chief Protocol Officer was arrested and he immediately disowned and announced his sack. Mr. Adegbite remains his aide till date.”