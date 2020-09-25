Obaseki pays ‘thank you’ visit to Buhari in Aso Villa [Photos]

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Friday paid a ‘thank you’ visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy, Philips Shuaibu, following the conclusion of Edo Governorship election held on September 19, 2020.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Obaseki ruled out any possibility of him returning to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the governor, it would be immoral to do so.

Here are photos from the visit: