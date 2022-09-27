APC postpones campaigns set to commence on Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council has postponed the kick-off of its campaigns earlier slated for Wednesday.

Simon Bako Lalong, Plateau State Governor and Director-General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the adjustment of the timetable and schedule of activities is in order to accommodate growing interests showing by various political tendencies in being party of the campaign council.

The Plateau State Governor added that a new date for the kick-off would be announced soon.

