2023: Atiku appoints Anyim, Saraki, Shekarau, others as Special Advisers

Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has made key appointments of Special Advisers aimed at strengthening his presidential campaign team ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Okay.ng reports that the appointees are former Senate Presidents, Dr. Bukola Saraki as Special Envoy to the presidential candidate and Senator Pius Anyim, as Special Adviser.

Also appointed as Special Advisers to the candidate are former governor of Kano State, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Senator Ehigie Uzamere.

Former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus was also appointed as Technical Adviser to the presidential candidate.

The appointments are to take immediate effect.
Atiku Abubakar charged the appointees to use their vast political experiences in ensuring that the PDP presidential campaign records resounding success in the 2023 election.

