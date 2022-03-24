APC bars political office holders from voting during national convention

The national caretaker extraordinary convention planning committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that political appointees voted elected as delegates during the party’s national convention.

This was announced by the committee in a statement ahead of the convention scheduled to hold on March 26, 2022, at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

According to the statement, political appointees can still attend as observers.

The statement reads, “The National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of APC has declared that all political appointees who were elected as delegates to the National Convention slated for 26/3/2022 SHALL NOT VOTE in view of the controversy surrounding Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act,2022.

“However, political appointees can still attend as observers.”