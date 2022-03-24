Photos: Buhari hosts Tinubu, Akande, other APC founding fathers to dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday night hosted that National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu and other founder fathers of the party.

The President continues his consultation with stakeholders of the party ahead of the party’s national convention on the 26th of March.

The first Interim Chairman of the party, Bisi Akande, the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbomnaya Onu, the lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial district, Rochas Okorocha, former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau and former Governor of Sokoto State, Aliyu Wamako were in attendance.

Others at the dinner are Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The Caretaker Chairman of the ruling party, Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha were in attendance also.

The dinner was fixed by President Buhari to appreciate the critical stakeholders for their continued support to his administration.

It is also expected that issues of leadership and crisis in the party would be discussed during the dinner.

As of the time of filing this report the detail of the meeting has not been disclosed.