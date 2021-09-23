APC adjourns state congresses by two weeks

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the postponement of its state congresses by two weeks.

Okay.ng recalls that the ruling party had earlier scheduled the exercise to hold on October 2nd 2021.

However, the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, John James Akpanuduoedehe, in a statement on Wednesday night in Abuja, said the congresses would now hold nationwide on October 16.

Furthermore, he noted that an updated timetable/schedule of activities and guidelines for the conduct of the congresses would be released to the public in due course.

“They need to honor the country’s 61st Independence anniversary which holds a day before the initial date fixed for the state congress informed the new date.

“State governors, ministers, and party members will be involved in the Independence celebrations in their various states.

“The party decided to reschedule the state congress to allow all our members to participate in the independence celebration,” he said.