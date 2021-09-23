Adoption of e-Naira to boost cross-border trading – CBN

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said the adoption of the digital currency would boost cross-border trade in the country.

CBN’s Director of Information Technology, Rakiya Mohammed, made this disclosure while speaking at a virtual forum of the committee on the e-business industry in Abuja.

According to her, e-Naira will also enable the apex bank to formulate better macroeconomic policies.

“If people adopt more of the usage of the e-Naira, then we will be able to have more data to formulate better macroeconomic policies.

“And when countries come on board and create their own digital currencies then we will be able to have a faster exchange of currencies, and therefore we might be able to boost cross-border trade at a much lower cost.

“Of course, payment efficiency, even though we know that Nigeria has one of the best payment systems in the world, we will still be able to improve on that.

“We believe that the e-Naira will be a catalyst for the digital economy because the people who are outside the formal banking sector will be integrated,” she said.