Akwa Ibom PDP chairman, Udo Ekpenyong is dead

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Udo Ekpenyong, has kicked the bucket.

An official source from the Akwa Ibom government who plead anonymity reveal that, Mr Ekpenyong died on Monday in Uyo, the capital of the state.

Till his death, Mr Ekpenyong is the state PDP chairman. Last year, he was the commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state. He was known to be a strong ally of Governor Udom Emmanuel.

His family is yet to release an official statement of his death as of the time of compiling this report.