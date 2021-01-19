COVID-19: Stay at home until further notice, Kano govt directs civil servants

The Kano state government has directed all civil servants to stay at home from Tuesday, until further notice, following the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The directive is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammad Garba.

The state government also imposed a fresh ban on the activities of viewing and event centres across the state.

Garba however, explained that workers on essential services such as healthcare service providers, fire service, water board, teaching staff, security guards and the media were exempted from the order.

The commissioner reaffirmed government’s commitment to work with relevant stakeholders, including Islamic scholars and traditional rulers to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 Protocols.

The state government further warned that security agents would not hesitate to take stern measures to ensure compliance with the directive.

NAN reports the Centre for Disease Control [NCDC] said that Kano recorded 26 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2,617.

The centre also said that Kano reported 70 deaths while 2,214 cases were discharged.