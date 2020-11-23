Akeredolu appoints new Ondo attorney-general

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has approved the appointment of Charles Titiloye as the commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state.

This was announced in a statement issued by chief press secretary to the governor, Segun Ajiboye, on Monday.

According to the statement, Titiloye takes over from Adekola Olawoye.

The statement read: “Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has rejigged his cabinet. Following this, he has appointed front line human rights lawyer, Sir Charles Titiloye as his new Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

“Titiloye is a human right activist and a renowned social critic. He was former Secretary of the Nigerian Bar of Association (NBA), Akure Branch. His name will be forwarded to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

“Mr. Governor thanks the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice that has just been removed for services rendered to the state. He wishes him success in his future endeavours.”