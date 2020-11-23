Three of my children affected by ongoing ASUU strike – Ngige

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, has disclosed that three of his children are affected by the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities’ (ASUU) strike.

Ngige said this during an interview on Arise TV on Sunday while responding to claims that government officials do not care about the strike because their children are in school abroad.

Responding to this, the minister revealed that he has three children currently studying in public institutes.

He said, “I have three biological children in public schools. They are in public schools; they are not in private universities. Unlike ASUU members who have most of their children in private universities, three of mine are here. So, I am a very big stakeholder in the public tertiary school system.

“So, when ASUU says politicians don’t care because they have taken their children abroad, Chris Ngige cares because my children are not abroad even though they have dual nationality – two of them have American citizenship; they can be in America but I choose them to be here with me.

“So, ASUU cannot accuse me of not being nationalistic enough. Anything that will help the university system here, I am in the forefront.”