Aisha Buhari reveals reason why she left Nigeria to Dubai

The First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Halilu Buhari has finally reacted to rumors alleging she left Nigeria because of security reasons.

Aisha reveals this through one of her aides, Kabiru Dodo, during the sharing of items to some women in Jalingo, Taraba done by her foundation.

According to Kabiru Dodo, the First Lady traveled to Dubai, not because of insecurity in the presidential villa, rather she went for a medical checkup.

Dodo stressed that she left her children, husband, and family so the reason can’t be because of insecurity.

In his words, Dodo said;

“The First Lady travelled for her medical trip, she did not flee the country because of insecurity.

“She left her children, her husband and family in Nigeria.

“What people are saying is baseless and worth nothing to be considered.

“I want to tell the whole world that I do speak to her on daily basis and she is ready to return to the country as soon as she is done with the medical treatment abroad.”