Airtel Africa appoints Emeka Oparah as vice-president, corporate communications

Airtel Africa Plc has appointed Emeka Oparah, a communications professional, as vice-president, corporate communications.

Oparah said in a Facebook post on Tuesday that he will be responsible in his new role for 14 countries.

“Today, after 19 and a half years in Airtel Nigeria, I formally resumed a new position in Dubai, UAE, as the Vice President Corporate Communications & CSR, Airtel Africa Plc, with responsibility for 14 countries,” he said.

“To all who supported me along the way as I journeyed in my career, I will forever be in debt of gratitude. All the glory goes to The Great Architect of the Universe.”

Oparah joined Airtel Nigeria as director of corporate communications in 2002 and was appointed the company’s vice president, corporate communications and CSR in June 2011.

A graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1990, Oparah had worked at corporate affairs departments of various telecom firms such as Econet Wireless, VMobile, Celtel Nigeria Limited, and Zain Nigeria.

He holds a post-graduate diploma in International Public Relations from The Management School, London.

Oparah is a member of the International Public Relations Association, International Association of Business Communicators, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, and Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria.