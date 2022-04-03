ADH announces Community Journalism Fellowship (ACJF) 2022/2023

African Data Hub (ADH) is commencing its Community Journalism Fellowship Programme.

This initiative aims to improve the coverage of under-reported issues in local communities across Nigeria, paying special attention to potential solutions with lasting impact towards effective public service delivery, grassroot development and improving the quality of life.

Community journalism holds the key to bridging the wide gap between Nigeria’s urban and rural areas with news, information, education and development, as most of the issues are underreported by the mainstream media, community journalists often turn the spotlight on them.

This fellowship program will support community journalists with grants, capacity development and tools to produce in-depth data-driven stories that are investigative in nature on issues affecting communities in different parts of the country.

The programme will prioritize stories deep-diving into community health challenges, causes of hunger and extreme poverty, and more importantly stories of showing structural barriers women and girls face.

The Africa Data Hub project is a reputable and up-to-date source for COVID-19 related data on the African continent.

It supports and promotes quality access to information, data-driven journalism to facilitate evidence-based decision-making about the pandemic across the continent.

The ADH Community Journalism Fellowship (ACJF) is an initiative of Orodata Science whose mission is to continue to democratize data, and knowledge towards solutions that impact the lives of millions.

What do ADH Community Journalism Fellows receive?

● The fellows will participate in a Data Journalism Bootcamp that will provide capacity building training on advanced investigative, data storytelling and mapping techniques. Journalists will also learn how to source, analyze and visualize data in engaging and compelling ways.

● The fellowship will provide a grant sum of up to $2,000 per fellow and advisory sessions with mentors will be offered to build their journalistic skills.

● The fellowship will provide editorial and technical support such as data research and analysis, data visualizations, infographics, and mapping for the stories produced by the fellows.

Eligibility

Applicants must be journalists based in Nigeria. The number of grants available is limited, therefore the first 10 – 20 pitches received will stand the best chance of being considered. Interested journalists are encouraged to pitch their stories from 25 March to 15 April 2022. Pitches must meet our selected theme. Pitches from freelance reporters and staff from all types of media organizations – international, national, local and community-based are encouraged to apply.

Requirements

All pitches must be no more than 250 words. The pitch should highlight the key issue you want to focus on, why it is relevant to the program and the extent to which it is under-reported. Indicate why you are the right person to report it and the access you already have. Include a letter or email from the editor of a publication who is interested in publishing your story.

Click here to apply.