‘We are getting married this year’, MI Abaga says as he unveils partner

‘We are getting married this year’, MI Abaga says as he unveils partner

Nigerian rapper, Jude Lemfani Abaga, popularly known by his stage name MI Abaga has announced his engagement to his partner, Eniola Mafe.

The 41-year-old entertainer announced this in a post via his Instagram page on Sunday.

According to the singer, they will be getting married this year, 2022.

“I’m a private person. But it’s time to share a little part of my joy with you.

“@eniolamafe and I met in Dec3’ 2020 and straight away I knew I had found the one.

“I am excited to announce that we are getting married this year and we ask for your support and blessings as we embark on this journey.”