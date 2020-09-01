Adesina sworn in for second term as AfDB President

Akinwumi Adesina has been sworn in for a second term in office as president of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

Mr Adesina was sworn in on Tuesday at the AfDB headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire during a virtual ceremony.

Ghana’s finance minister and chair of the AfDB board of governors Kenneth Ofori-Attah administered the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by heads of states, governors, Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar among others.

Adesina was re-elected on August 27 during the annual meetings of the AfDB.

The former minister of agriculture in Nigeria became the first Nigerian to be elected AfDB president in May 2015.

Adesina is the first president to be elected by 100 percent of votes by regional and non-regional members of the bank.

“The future beckons us for a more developed Africa and a much stronger and resilient African Development Bank Group. We will build on the strong foundations of success in the past five years, while further strengthening the institution, for greater effectiveness and impacts,” he had said on his victory.

Adesina was exonerated after an independent probe on allegations of abuse of office among others.

During his first five years in office, the bank focused on five key development priorities known as the High 5s – Light up and Power Africa, Feed Africa, Industrialise Africa, Integrate Africa and Improve the Quality of Life for the People of Africa.