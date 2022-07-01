Adamawa 2023: Ganama emerges running mate to Binani

Senator Aishatu Ahmed (Binani), governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 election in Adamawa State has named a former House of Representatives member, Hon Titsi Ganama as her running mate.

Okay.ng reports that Titsi Ganama was one of three nominees suggested by a selection committee constituted for that purpose, the other two nominees being Tapa Sirumtu and Vanje Bitrus.

Mr Ganama, who hails from Michika, a local government area which shares borders with Madagali, the home LGA of incumbent Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, was in the House of Representatives the same time as Binani, in the 7th National Assembly (2011-2015).

He represented the Madagali/Michika Federal Constituency, while Binani represented the Yola North/Yola South/Girei constituency.

Ganama, holds a Bsc and an Msc in Geography, and is an ex-lecturer with the then College of Preliminary Studies, now Adamawa State Polytechnic (SPY), Yola.

Ganama left government service and became a banker, rising to the position of branch manager with the defunct Allied Bank Plc in Ibadan, Jos and Abuja. He was also a branch manager with the defunct Loin Bank Plc, Kano branch, and then Head of Human Resources in the bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ganama, who was an SA to a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Sen Uba Ahmed (late), also served as Adamawa State Commissioner of Finance during the Boni Haruna government.

The Director General of Binani Campaign Organisation, Senator Ahmed Barata, confirming Ganama’s choice as Binani’s running mate, said Ganama scaled through careful considerations to emerge the running mate from the northern senatorial district.