Access Bank closes branch after customer tests positive for COVID-19

Access Bank Plc has announced the closure of its branch Ligali Ayorinde branch in Lagos after a customer who visited tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).

The bank disclosed this through its official social media pages on Monday.

According to Access Bank, the individual was symptom-free at the time of the visit.

The statement read: “We have just confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde Branch on Monday, March 16, 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of the visit and he is currently being monitored at an isolation centre in Yaba.

“In line with our emergency response plan and following regulatory practices, the branch has been temporarily closed for thorough disinfection.

“Persons who had any contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.”

In addition, Access Bank also called on other customers who visited the branch between Monday, March 16 and Friday, March 20, to self-quarantine for 14 days immediately.

“Should you feel sick or exhibit any of the coronavirus symptoms. please contact the Nigeria Center for Disease Control on 08009700001 or SMS 08099555577 immediately to find out what to do.

“The health of all our stakeholders remains paramount at Access Bank Plc, as we are adopting

all necessary measures to ensure your safety at this time. Please be reminded that we will continue to serve you through our Alternate Delivery Channels,” the statement said.