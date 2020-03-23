Coronavirus: Kaduna asks workers to stay at home for 30 days

The Kaduna State Government has ordered workers from Level 12 below to stay at home for 30 days in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The order takes effect from Tuesday, 24th March 2020.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made this announcement in a state broadcast on Monday stating that the state government would not hesitate to impose curfew if the people continue to violate the restriction orders as advised by the relevant authorities over the coronavirus (COVID-19) ravaging the globe.

According to El-Rufai, while some people have complied with the government directives of restricting their movements while others have failed to comply.

He said: “The state government will not hesitate to impose a statewide curfew, should that become the only way to enforce compliance and make everyone understand the collective danger that we face.

“The emphasis on prevention is the only logical thing to do because our health system cannot cope with an outbreak of COVID-19.

“It is better to impose restrictions and save lives than to be complacent and bury victims. Countries that have hesitated to impose extraordinary measures to contain coronavirus are now regretting. We have a chance to avoid such mistakes.

“Therefore, we reiterate the advice for people to stay at home and avoid moving around unless it becomes necessary. Every trip should be postponed until this pandemic is curtailed.

“Only those who are alive can travel. Keep yourself and others safe by staying in one place. To this end, we have contacted the relevant federal authorities to stop the Abuja-Kaduna train service and thus limit the danger from contact on the train and influx from people who might have been exposed to infected persons.

“At a time of danger, non-essential travel is a dangerous luxury and there is no point pretending that we are in normal times.

“I want to urge all citizens who recently returned from travel overseas to please self-isolate for 14 days. Any symptoms of cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should be reported to the following numbers: 08025088304, 08032401473, 08035871662 and 08037808191.

“Further to this necessity to minimise movement, the Kaduna State government is directing civil servants from Level 12 and below to remain at home for the next 30 days, effective from Tuesday, 24th March 2020.

“Workers providing essential services, especially in the health, security and emergency service sectors are exempt from this directive. We urge every other person to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

“Markets constitute a source of large gatherings. To manage this in the interim, only traders selling food and medicines are permitted to open their shops, effective from Tuesday, 24th March 2020.

“This directive will be vigorously enforced by the security agencies and the Kaduna Markets Development and Management Company which will also ensure that all markets are fumigated.

“My dear people of Kaduna State, let us face this danger with utmost faith in Almighty God who has gifted us with the knowledge to make rational decisions. Let each of us do our duty to prevent coronavirus from spreading among us. Failure to do so is to impose a death sentence on others. We can do better by acting in a responsible manner.”