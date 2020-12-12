Abduction: Masari orders closure of all boarding schools in Katsina

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, has ordered the closure of all boarding secondary schools in the state following the abduction of many students by gunmen in Kankara Local Government Area.

The Governor gave the directive during his visit to the school on Saturday.

He said: “The situation goes beyond one’s thinking. It’s a sad moment for Katsina, I am assuring parents of the missing students we will do anything humanly possible to rescue the children, it’s our responsibility to protect lives and properties.

“As I am speaking to you now, the soldiers are in the bush engaging the militants in a firefight, I plead with you to exercise patience, we will rescue the children and I also ordered for the closure of all schools to save the children.”

The governor further assured that both governments at federal and state levels were doing their best to bring an end to banditry and other debilitating criminal activities in the state.

He said the government is very firm in its resolve to be ruthless in any engagement with the militants.