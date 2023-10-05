Abducted Benue Commissioner Regains Freedom

The Benue State Government has officially confirmed the release of Mr. Mathew Abo, the Commissioner of Information, Culture, and Tourism. Abo’s harrowing abduction occurred during a violent intrusion at his residence in Zaki-Biam on Sunday, September 24, 2023, sending shockwaves through the community.

The heartwarming reunion between Mr. Abo and his family took place at approximately 1:00 am today, marking a joyful end to the distressing ordeal. However, details regarding whether any ransom was paid remain shrouded in uncertainty, as a close source to the family chose not to disclose this critical aspect of the story.

Offering an official statement, Kula Tersoo, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue Governor, provided insight into the commissioner’s post-release activities. Tersoo confirmed that Mr. Abo had successfully reunited with his family in Sankera, Benue State, the very region where he had been forcibly taken from.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a commendable act of leadership, made it clear that no ransom was exchanged for Mr. Abo’s freedom. Instead, the governor attributed the successful rescue to the unwavering determination of security operatives. Acting on the governor’s resolute directives, these brave individuals applied relentless pressure on the criminals, ultimately securing Mr. Abo’s release.

In a stern warning to criminals operating within the state, Governor Alia asserted that their presence would not be tolerated in any form. The governor expressed his gratitude to the security operatives for their outstanding efforts in ensuring Mr. Abo’s safe return. He further urged them to continue their operations to secure the release of any remaining captives, cementing his commitment to safeguarding the state’s security and well-being.