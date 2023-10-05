Celebrities

Mohbad’s Death: Primeboy Surrenders to Police After Being Declared Wanted

Damilola A. By Damilola A.
1 Min Read

Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, has turned himself to the Lagos Police Command after he was declared wanted.

Okay.ng had reported that the Police declared Primeboy wanted after failure to respond to a police invitation, which was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the untimely death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

However, in a statement on Thursday, the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that Primeboy has turned himself in.

“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin aka Primeboy has turned himself in.

“He has, immediately, been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation.

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice.”

