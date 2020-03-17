5 playlists for 5 personalities: Find your rhythm on YouTube Music!
Did you know that there is a strong correlation between personality and the music we listen to? There are a myriad of studies that prove it. For one, a study in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology argues that people choose to listen to music that suits their moods and activities, for example “people who enjoy spending time with others, people who enjoy talking and socialising, tend to enjoy music that is also extraverted–in some ways, party music,” according to Dr Jason Rentfrow.
We turned to YouTube Music, a music streaming service made for music, recently launched in Nigeria, to find the playlists best suited to each personality. Here is our list of playlists for every personality type:
- If you are outgoing and energetic and you want to keep up the level of energy that characterises you every day, the playlists Invigorating Indie Pop and Good Vibe Rap are for you. But if you want to take advantage of the holidays to unwind, try Freshly Chilled to put you at peace with the world!
- For introverts who don’t like to go out of their comfort zone but still have parties lined up all year long, pop music may help you socialise more easily. Pop Fresh and Uplifting songs are just some of the pop playlists that you can stream on YouTube Music, but also download and take with you when you travel if you have a Music Premium subscription.
- For the more cerebral, jazz and blues are genres that favour improvisation and attract people who think long and deeply. So fill up with Café Cool or Happy Jazz Classics to discover the best of this genre on YouTube Music.
- Did you know that some of the most creative minds are heavy metal fans? Release your creative potential and turn it to 11 with Metal Detector and Modern Metal Ballads playlists. P.S.: Be careful to close your windows if you have neighbors who do not share a passion for the genre and volume levels…
- And for rebellious personalities, feel free to go wild with Road Rage Rock or Supercharged Rock Anthems then switch it up with Alternative Hip-Hop to Focus On or Drift Away Indie to recenter yourself.
YouTube Music is a music streaming service built on top of the magic of YouTube: not just music videos, but official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers and hard-to-find music you can only get on YouTube – personalized & all simply organized in one place.
While fans can access ad-supported YouTube Music for free, YouTube has also announced YouTube Music Premium, a paid membership that gives you background listening, downloads and an ad-free experience for N900 a month. Music fans can get one month free YouTube Music Premium here, costing N900 per month thereafter or N1,400 per month for a Family Plan.
Get the new YouTube Music from the Play Store and App Store today or check out the web player at music.youtube.com.