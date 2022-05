2023: Tinubu endorses Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat for second term

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Friday, endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat for a second term in office.

The endorsement took place at the Lagos APC Stakeholders meeting held at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa Ikeja.

This puts to rest the controversy surrounding the second term bid of Sanwo-Olu.

More to come later…