2023: CBN governor Emefiele meets Buhari, declares intention to run for president

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has formally announced that he will be contesting the 2023 presidential election, under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Emefiele made this announcement at the State House, Abuja, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday.

Speaking to State House correspondents, the CBN governor he would leave the villa to pick his N100 million nomination form of the ruling party, APC.

More to come later…