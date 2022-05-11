2023: PDP NEC dumps zoning, throws presidential ticket open

The 96th National Executive Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has thrown open the contest for the party’s 2023 presidential ticket.

The National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, made this known while briefing reporters at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

According to him, the decision was part of the resolutions reached at the end of the 96th PDP NEC meeting well attended by various party leaders.

He also revealed that the NEC also appointed former President of the Senate, David Mark to Chair the Convention Committee.

