Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba resigns after Buhari’s directive

Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba resigns after Buhari’s directive

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Wednesday, tendered his resignation letter.

This is coming following a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that all cabinet members vying for elective offices in the 2023 elections to resign on or before May 16, 2022.

Garba Shehu, spokesman to the President, confirmed Nwajiuba’s resignation to Okay.ng.

It can be recalled that President Buhari announced the deadline for ministers and other cabinet members at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Buhari, however, singled out the minister for braving the odds to quit. Nwajiuba is the first Minister to publicly announce his resignation.

Nwajiuba had picked the expression of interest and nomination forms from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general election.