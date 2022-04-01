2023: Obasanjo asks Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants claiming youths purchased forms for them

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has asked Nigerians not to vote for presidential aspirants claiming that some political or youth groups bought their nomination forms for them.

Obasanjo made the comment in Lagos during a colloquium to mark the 61st birthday of Pastor Itua Ighodalo.

According to him, aspirants making such claims are liers and should not be voted.

He said: “Today, they are paying N40m. Some of them (aspirants) even said it is some youths who bought it for them.

“In fact, anybody who would come out to tell you such a lie, you shouldn’t vote for him. Which youths gathered N40m? If you want to buy it, buy it and tell us. You don’t need to lie to us.”

Okay.ng recalls that the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Anambra Governor, Peter Obi and other aspirants had announced that some groups purchased their nomination form for them to contest for the 2023 presidential election.