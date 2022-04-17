2023: Ngige to declare for presidency Tuesday

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has promised that he would make a pronouncement on his journey to the 2023 presidency on Tuesday.

The former governor stated that, “I have ears and heard your message clearly. You should all come to my hometown, Alor, in Idemili South local government area of Anambra State on Tuesday. I will make a pronouncement that day.”

Mr Ngige said this at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, at a reception organised by the All Progressive Congress South-East Progressive Forum, a statement by his media office in Abuja stated.

The statement said the minister, while addressing the crowd at the airport, said he had consulted widely and the time has come for him to speak.

“Make no mistake about it, the presidency is due to us in the Southern part of Nigeria. It is also truism that of all states in the South, only the South-East has not tasted the presidency. That gives much weight to the demand you are making.

“In PDP, they are arguing whether it will be North or South. In our own party, APC, we have already agreed that it is South. I told my supporters when they came on December 31 last year that I will speak after the spiritual season of Lent, to enable me consult my God, angels and archangels. Easter is tomorrow.

“It is the resurrection day. We shall rise with the resurrection and after Easter Monday, I will make a pronouncement on my journey to the presidency,” he said.

On the issue of consensus among APC aspirants in the South-East, he said such an issue was likely to arise after the purchase of expression of interest forms.