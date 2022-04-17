2023: I’ll replicate Rivers’ feat for Nigeria if elected President – Wike

PDP presidential aspirant and Rivers governor Nyesom Wike says he would replicate Rivers’ socio-economic growth and infrastructural development at the centre, if elected President in 2023.

Mr Wike said this on Saturday in Jos when he addressed delegates expected to decide the fate of the Peoples Democratic Party aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The reason I am here is to let you know that I have offered myself to run for the office of the President of Nigeria on the platform of the PDP.

“I have remained in this party since 1998 and I have not gone anywhere. I know PDP more than anyone today. If I get the ticket, I will win the election for PDP.

“You know those who have capacity; see what I have done in Rivers. I will replicate that in Nigeria and do even more,” he said.

The governor told the delegates that if elected president, he would address the security challenges bedeviling Nigeria.

He commended the Plateau PDP for winning the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency by-election held in February, describing the victory as a sign of what to expect in 2023.

“By God’s power, PDP will take over Government House, Jos, but we must make sacrifices and work as team to reclaim power,” he advised.

Plateau PDP chairman Chris Hassan commended Mr Wike for the role he played in resolving the crises that rocked the state in the recent past, adding that “I can assure you that what we give you as people of Plateau is an endorsement.”

Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North/PDP), lauded Mr Wike’s achievements as Rivers governor.

“If leadership is about courage, you have shown it; and If leadership is about development, you have demonstrated it well,” Mr Gyang said.