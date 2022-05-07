2023: In few days, God will direct me – Emefiele speaks on decision to run for president

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele, says the Almighty will direct him in the next few days on calls for him to join the 2023 presidential race.

Emefiele made this disclosure in a statement via his Twitter on Saturday while appreciating a group of farmers who bought the All Progressives Congress’s expression of interest and nomination forms for him.

The CBN governor in the statement said he was yet to take a decision to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The statement reads, “I am humbled by the growing interest of those asking that I run for the Office of President in the 2023 general elections: I have not come to that decision.

“I note and salute the sacrifices of those farmers and patriots going as far as raising personal funds and offering me Presidential Nomination Forms: I thank them most profusely.

“However, Should I answer their calls and decide to seek presidential nomination, I will use my own hard earned savings from over 35 years of banking leadership to buy my own Nomination Forms, without proxies in an open and transparent manner in full compliance with the laws and Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“And should I not run for elected office, I will continue to serve and sacrifice for the good people of Nigeria under the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a serious decision that requires God’s Divine intervention: in the next few days The Almighty will so direct.”