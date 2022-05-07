It’s time to move on, Abdulmumin Jibrin says as he dumps APC

Abdulmumin Jibrin, a former member of the house of representatives representing Bebeji/Kiru federal constituency, has announced his decision to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin made this announcement in a post shared via his official social media page on Saturday.

According to him, he had done his best for the party, adding that he will announce his new political party within 24 hours.

“I have done my best for APC. Its time to move on.

“I will announce my new political party within the next 24 hours insha Allah. I will make a formal statement in due course.”