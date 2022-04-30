2023: I joined presidential race for Bauchi’s sake – Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says he is aspiring to become Nigeria’s president in 2023 in the interest of Bauchi people.

On Friday, the governor, while hosting labour leaders, media chiefs, traders and artisans association in the state to a Ramadan dinner, explained why he has been away from state duties.

Mr Mohammed said that his move to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general election was to represent his state.

“It is not easy to be in all places at the same time but I am doing it for you because we have to put Bauchi on the map,” the governor told the gathering.

“There are some more eminently qualified people to do governorship and presidency in Bauchi. We hid behind for too long and it is time for us to accept with humility and present ourselves so that we can provide services to this country.”

The Northern PDP Elders Forum led by Professor Ango Abdullahi, on April 23, endorsed former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki and Mr Mohammed as the party’s northern consensus presidential candidates.

The Forum said its decision was based on certain criteria adopted in assessing the four presidential hopefuls from the North who presented themselves for the exercise.