2023: Ex-Chief of Air Staff Saddique Abubakar emerges Bauchi APC governorship candidate

Former Chief of Air Staff Saddique Abubakar has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primary in Bauchi state to emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election.

Abubakar, Nigerian Ambassador to Benin Republic, polled 370 votes to defeat six other aspirants in the primary election held on Thursday.

Announcing the result on Friday, the returning officer and chairman of APC election committee, Ali Birninkudu, declared Mr Abubakar winner of the election.

He disclosed that Haliru Jika (Bauchi-Central senator), the runner-up in the election polled 278 and Nura Manu-Soro came third with 269 votes.

He said Musa Babayo polled 70 votes, Faruq Mustapha scored 26 votes, Mahmood Maijama eight votes and Ali Pate got zero vote, respectively.

“I certified that Ambassador Saddique Abubakar, having scored the highest number of votes, is hereby declared the winner. He is, therefore, the standard flag bearer of the APC in the gubernatorial election that will take place in 2023 in Bauchi State,” he said.

Mr Abubakar promised to work together with other aspirants for the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

An aspirant, Al-Amin Mohammed, withdrew from the race a few hours before the election.