2023: APC releases revised timetable for primary elections

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has issued a revised timetable of activities for its governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives primary elections.

This was contained in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, on Monday.

According to the statement, the governorship primary election would hold on Thursday, 26th of May, 2022.

It also revealed that State House of Assembly for local government delegates would hold on the same date.

Senate would hold on Friday, 27th of May, while the House of Representatives will be on Saturday, 28th May, 2022.

Read complete statement underneath:

REVISED APC TIMETABLE FOR 2023 PRIMARY ELECTIONS

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, 23rd of May, 2022, approved a revised Timetable/Schedule of Activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate and House of Representatives Primary Elections as follows:

Thursday, 26th of May, 2022

Governorship – (State Delegates)

State House of Assembly – (LGA Delegates)

Friday, 27th of May, 2022

Senate – (LGA Delegates)

Saturday, 28th of May, 2022

House of Representatives – (LGA Delegates)

Please Note that the Special Convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.