Zlatan Ibrahimovic makes a comeback to AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has rejoined AC Milan on a six-month contract on Friday.

The 38-year-old Swedish striker signing the deal vowed to help rescue the struggling Italian giants this season.

He said, “I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan I love.

“I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen.”

Ibrahimovic first joined Juventus in 2004, moving on to Inter Milan after the match-fixing scandal in 2006, then arriving at AC Milan in 2010 on loan before making a permanent move.