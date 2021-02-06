Zamfara govt plans to build RUGA settlements for repentant bandits

The Zamfara State Government has said it is making efforts to build Ruga settlements for repentant bandits in some states.

This was disclosed by Special Adviser to the Governor Bello Matawalle on Public Enlightenment, Media and Publicity, Zailani Baffa, on Friday.

According to Baffa, the state government already granted amnesty to all the repentant bandits who surrendered their weapons and embraced peace accord.

He said: “Following the amnesty arrangement, the state government had, since last year, granted amnesty to some bandits who were in detention at various correctional centres in the state, just as the bandits also released some people they had kidnapped.

“Governor Matawalle had already told the world that he had chosen dialogue as a means of ending banditry in the state and had granted amnesty to many repentant bandits.

“Arrangements are also in top gear to provide shelter to the repentant bandits through the construction of RUGA settlements in some parts of the state.”

Baffa added that following a tour to the state by Sheikh Gumi, many bandits have indicated their willingness to repent and join the governor’s peace accord.

“All the state government needs from the Federal Government is the deployment of more security personnel to the state so that we can fight those recalcitrant bandits who are not ready to surrender.

“We have gone far in this arrangement and it is yielding positive results,” he added.