Zamfara govt declares five work-free days for civil servants to obtain their PVCs

Governor Matawalle of Zamfara State has declared June 20th to 24th, 2022 as a work-free week to enable the state public and civil servants to go to their respective localities to register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards.

The Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, made this announcement on Saturday.

“By this announcement, all Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries, other public office holders, party officials, and traditional rulers are hereby directed to monitor and supervise the ongoing Voter Registration exercise,“ Dosara said.

“This is to ensure that all eligible voters within their wards and local governments register and obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them exercise their fundamental rights and civic responsibilities.”