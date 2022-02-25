You’ve proven productivity of a country is very important, Buhari commends BUA Group

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the BUA Group for its strides in narrowing the gap between demand and supply of cement in the country.

Buhari gave this commendation when he received a top delegation from BUA Group, led by the Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, on a thank you visit on Friday.

President Muhammadu Buhari with BUA Group led by its Chairman Abdulsamad Rabiu

Okay.ng recalls that President Buhari had in January inaugurated a new three million metric tonnes per annum BUA Cement Sokoto Line 4 Factory.

“I want to congratulate you on your success,” the President told the BUA Group Chairman.

“And I thank you for mobilizing senior members of your Group to come and say thank you to me. It is remarkable. What you have done in bridging the gap of cement supply in the country is quite commendable.

“You have proven that the productive capacity of a country is very important.”

Rabiu said BUA Group was currently building more factories in two different parts of the country, which will contribute about six million additional tonnes to cement supply.

He added: “Your presence at the commissioning of our Line 4 sends a strong message of commitment to industrialisation of our country. “Like you often say, we need to add value to what we produce with locally sourced raw materials, and we remain committed to it. “We are ready to work with the Federal Government, and all other relevant stakeholders.

“The consistent effort of the government in supporting local capacity has helped us a great deal.” The BUA Group Chairman said the support of President Buhari for Nigerian enterprise was unflinching, “and we are encouraged to add more value.” He further thanked the President for what he called his “forthrightness, vision, and passion for Nigeria.”